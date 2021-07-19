Reno man reported missing in Yosemite National Park

An accomplished marathon runner from Reno went missing over the weekend while hiking in Yosemite National Park, officials said.

Fred Zalokar of Reno has gone missing while hiking in Yosemite. (National Park Service)

Fred Zalokar, 61, had not been found as of Monday afternoon, according to the National Park Service. He was last seen Saturday while hiking from Happy Isles in Yosemite Valley to the summit of Mount Clark, a popular spot for mountaineers.

Zalokar was reportedly using an off-trail route from Bunnell Point.

“He did not return to Yosemite Valley as planned and his current whereabouts are unknown,” the park service said in a news release.

Zalokar is described as 6 feet tall and weighing about 150 pounds. He has gray hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, khaki shorts and a brown “Eastern Sierra” ball cap.

He also had a red Mammut backpack, a black LED headlamp and sunglasses, the park service said.

According to his personal website, Zalokar has competed in and won marathons in his age group around the world, including marathons in Berlin, Boston, Chicago, London, Tokyo and New York City.

Anyone with information on Zalokar’s whereabouts may call Yosemite dispatch at 209-379-1992.

