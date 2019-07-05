Reno officials investigate ‘utilities accident’ at UNR

Police and fire officials are investigating an incident on the University of Nevada, Reno campus, according to an alert on the university’s website.

Police at the University of Nevada in Reno say there has been a utilities accident on campus, Friday, July 5, 2019. (Chris Floyd/Twitter)

The alert advises people to stay away from the area between Ninth Street and College Drive.

Argenta Hall sustained damages following a loud explosion. Virginia St. is partially closed off in front of the building. pic.twitter.com/UNrPXVeFxq — KUNR Public Radio (@KUNRPublicRadio) July 5, 2019

“Information will be posted as it’s available,” according to the alert.

According to a tweet from UNR police, “There has been a utilities accident on the main campus.”

Several posts on Twitter indicate that an explosion occurred in a dormitory on campus.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.