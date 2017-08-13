Reno student participating in Virginia rally denounces violence

The University of Nevada, Reno, student identified as a marcher in Saturday’s white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Sunday denounced the violence that erupted and led to three people’s deaths.

The University of Nevada, Reno, student who was identified as a marcher in Saturday’s white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Sunday denounced the violence that erupted and led to three people’s deaths.

Reno television station KTVN identified Peter Cvjetanovic among the marchers at Saturday’s “Unite the Right” rally, staged to protest the mandated removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. A photo of an open-mouthed, tiki-torch-toting Cvjetanovic at the rally went viral on social media Saturday. KTVN reported that Cvjetanovic, 20, is studying history and political science and is a “self-proclaimed white nationalist.”

Fights broke out among the white nationalists and counterprotesters.

Amid the pushing and shoving, a silver Dodge Challenger with Ohio license plates drove through a group of counterprotesters, wounding 19 people and killing a woman. Police have charged 20-year-old Maumee, Ohio, resident James Alex Fields Jr., who they say was driving the car, with second-degree murder and other counts. Also, a state police helicopter deployed to the protests crashed outside the city, leaving two state troopers dead.

Peter Cvjetanovic. UNR student. @phikappaphi and @unrcr member. Fascist and participate in the virginia rallies.

Cvjetanovic declined to comment to the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Saturday evening. But around noon Sunday, he issued a text-message statement to the Review-Journal describing his involvement in the rally:

“I went to honor the heritage of the United States,” he wrote. “I recognize the need to acknowledge both the good and bad of white history as it has made the nation we have now. All people have the right to their culture and their history including african-americans, and white americans. I do not advocate for violence and certainly not the death of anyone. Today became a tragedy with the three fatalities.”

On Saturday’s 11 p.m. newscast, he told Reno television station KTVN:

“I came to this march for the message that white European culture has a right to be here just like every other culture. It is not perfect; there are flaws to it, of course, I do not deny that. However I do believe that the replacement of the statue will be the slow replacement of white heritage within the United States and the people who fought and defended and built their homeland. Robert E. Lee is a great example of that. He wasn’t a perfect man … but I want to honor and respect what he stood for during his time.”

On Saturday night, the university responded on Facebook:

“To our @unevadareno community: please know we are aware of the dialogue taking place and the unfortunate incidents in Charlottesville, VA. Our hearts go out to those who have been affected by this terrible tragedy. Despite these challenges, we strive for an inclusive campus where people feel safe and welcome.”

UNR Spokeswoman Kerri Garcia told the Reno Journal-Gazette on Sunday that the university was verifying information and would soon issue another statement.

A flurry of Facebook and Twitter posts on Saturday and Sunday labeled Cvjetanovic a racist and called for his explusion from the university. The thisisreno.com website reported that a Twitter account for @PCvjetanovic was deleted after there were numerous tags identifying Cvjetanovic in the photograph.

Amid the controversy, pictures surfaced that purported to show Cvjetanovic and other students standing next to U.S. Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., at an undated event. The photo circulated was among the photos archived on the UNR College Republicans’ Twitter page.

On Twitter Saturday, Heller said he didn’t know Cvjetanovic.

“I don’t know this person & condemn the outrageous racism, hatred and violence. It’s unacceptable & shameful. No room for it in this country,” Heller tweeted.

Also on Twitter, Gov. Brian Sandoval joined Heller in denouncing the violence.

“The attack in #Charlottesville is horrific & should never happen in the US. NV stands in solidarity w/ all who march against hatred & racism.”

This is a devleoping story. Please check back for updates.

Contact Matthew Crowley at mcrowley@reviewjournal.com. Follow @copyjockey on Twitter. Review-Journal writer Bianca Cseke contributed to this report.