Reno teen breaks Twitter record, gets his chicken nuggets

Sixteen-year-old Carter Wilkerson of Reno talks with lawmakers about how his tweet led to an effort to raise money for an adoption foundation, April 28, 2017. (Ben Botkin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

RENO — A Twitter plea from a Nevada teen for a year of free chicken nuggets from Wendy’s is now the most retweeted post of all time.

Carter Wilkerson, 16, asked the fast-food chain on Twitter last month how many retweets it would take for him to get free nuggets for a year. Wendy’s replied, “18 million.”

“Consider it done,” Wilkerson replied.

Wilkerson’s screenshot of the exchange has moved past Ellen DeGeneres’ viral tweet from the 2014 Oscars on Tuesday with more than 3.4 million retweets. Twitter confirmed the record on Tuesday, tweeting that it would supply Wilkerson with nuggets for a year and make a $100,000 donation in his name to the Dave Thomas Foundation, created by the founder of Wendy’s to help children find foster homes.

.@carterjwm is now the most retweeted tweet of all-time. That’s good for the nuggets, and $100k to @DTFA. Consider it done. #nuggsforcarter pic.twitter.com/k6uhsJiP4E — Wendy's (@Wendys) May 9, 2017

Wendy’s says Wilkerson has earned the nuggets despite not hitting the 18 million mark.

Wilkerson appeared on DeGeneres’ show last month. She gave him a year’s worth of Ellen-branded underwear and a television, but threatened to take the gifts back if he passed her.

He also was in a press conference with Nevada lawmkers when they recognized Adoption Day on April 28.