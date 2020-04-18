‘Reopen Nevada Group’ protests business closures

The “Reopen Nevada Group” is protesting Sisolak’s nonessential business closure Saturday in front of the Grant Sawyer State Office Building downtown.

Protesters gather outside the Grant Sawyer building for a "Reopen Nevada" rally on Saturday, April 18, 2020 in Las Vegas. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Protesters gather to ride to the Grant Sawyer building for a "Reopen Nevada" rally on Saturday, April 18, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Protesters gather outside the Grant Sawyer building for a "Reopen Nevada" rally on Saturday, April 18, 2020 in Las Vegas. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevadans uniting under the “Reopen Nevada Group” are protesting Gov. Steve Sisolak’s nonessential business closure Saturday in front of the Grant Sawyer State Office Building downtown.

The group said they are protesting Sisolak “for his failure to follow President (Donald) Trump’s actions to commence a plan to reopen our country, specifically Nevada!”

They also plan to join a caravan protest of cars that will begin down Las Vegas Boulevard at noon and meet the larger protest at 1 p.m.

Sisolak has not made any announcement regarding an extension, but nonessential businesses are expected to be closed at least through April 30.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

