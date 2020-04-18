‘Reopen Nevada Group’ to protest business closures Saturday

The “Reopen Nevada Group” is protesting Sisolak’s nonessential business closure Saturday in front of the Grant Sawyer State Office Building downtown.

The Las Vegas Strip is largely empty after Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered a mandatory shutdown of most nonessential businesses in the state due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus. Photo taken on Friday, March 20, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Nevadans uniting under the “Reopen Nevada Group” are protesting Gov. Steve Sisolak’s nonessential business closure Saturday in front of the Grant Sawyer State Office Building downtown.

The group said they are protesting Sisolak “for his failure to follow President (Donald) Trump’s actions to commence a plan to reopen our country, specifically Nevada!”

They also plan to join a caravan protest of cars that will begin down Las Vegas Boulevard at noon and meet the larger protest at 1 p.m.

Sisolak has not made any announcement regarding an extension, but nonessential businesses are expected to be closed at least through April 30.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

