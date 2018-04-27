Reopening delayed for Dantes View in Death Valley National Park

Construction delays will extend the closure of Dantes View at Death Valley National Park through May.

Dantes View in Death Valley National Park, Calif., features a bird's-eye view of Badwater Basin below. The popular overlook is closed for renovations through May. (Charlotte Wall/Special to View)

A park visitor enjoys the scenery from Dantes View in this undated photo. The popular overlook is closed for renovations through May. (National Park Service)

Construction delays have extended the closure of a popular overlook at Death Valley National Park.

Dantes View was originally slated to reopen early this month after extensive renovations, but the viewpoint is now expected to remain closed through May.

Park spokeswoman Abby Wines said the contractors have seen delays in getting supplies delivered to the site 125 miles west of Las Vegas.

Perched at more than a mile above the valley floor, Dantes View provides one of the most expansive vistas of Death Valley. The overlook draws more than half a million visitors a year, but was in “desperate need of stabilization,” according to Death Valley superintendent Mike Reynolds.

The upgrades include new viewing platforms, improved parking and the installation of a touchable bronze relief map of the area.

The project is being funded with park entrance fees and private donations.

The National Park Service plans to hold a ribbon cutting sometime after the work is done, Wines said.

