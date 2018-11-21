Repair of new Nevada war memorial to cost $45K

State officials say it will cost tens of thousands of dollars to repair damage to the Battle Born Memorial in Carson City caused by bicyclists and skateboarders.

Nevada's Battle Born Memorial, honoring 895 service personnel from the state who have died in America's wars, was dedicated Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, on the grounds of the state Capitol in Carson City. (Bill Dentzer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The state's new Battle Born Memorial on the state Capitol grounds in Carson City, dedicated Nov. 9, was defaced three days later by bicyclists and scooter riders. They left tire tracks and scuff marks, but the worst damage involved chips and cracks in the black granite slabs that front the memorial. (Bill Dentzer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One of several cracks in the granite surface of the new Nevada Battle Born memorial to fallen veterans in Carson City. (Bill Dentzer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

This photo taken Nov 15, 2018, shows damage to the Battle Born Memorial outside the State Capitol building caused by bicyclists and skateboarders in Carson City, Nev. State officials estimate it will cost at least $45,000 to repair the damage, and some sort of fencing or barrier will have to be built to prevent further damage. (Geoff Dornan/Nevada Appeal via AP)

A close-up of damage to the state's Battle Born Memorial to fallen veterans. (Bill Dentzer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Teens on bicycles and scooters rode on the granite surface of the Battle Born Memorial in the state Capitol grounds in Carson City days after it was dedicated, chipping the stone and cracking it in several places. The juvenile offenders were spotted on area security video early Monday evening. (Bill Dentzer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Director of Administration Patrick Cates said Tuesday the cracks to three of the black granite slabs at the memorial outside the State Capitol building were caused by teens on BMX bicycles and Razor Scooters.

The Nevada Appeal reports it occurred just three days after Gov. Brian Sandoval dedicated the memorial Nov. 9.

Cates says Sandoval wants it restored to its original condition and for the work to be done before he leaves office in January.

Cates estimates the granite work will cost nearly $45,000 and some sort of fencing or barrier will have to be designed to prevent further damage. They’re consulting with the original artist in search of a solution.