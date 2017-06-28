Report ranks Nevada high for deaths on rural roads

Nevada’s rural roads have the nation’s sixth-highest fatality rate in the United States, a national study released Tuesday shows.

A truck takes a detour around roundabout construction in Pahrump. (Horace Langford Jr. / Pahrump Valley Times)

The study, prepared by the nonprofit traffic research group TRIP, found that Nevada has an average of 2.77 fatalities for each 100 million miles traveled on the state’s rural, noninterstate roads. The average fatality rate is 2.18 fatalities nationwide for each 100 million miles traveled.

The report underscores the vastness of rural Nevada, which strongly relies on noninterstate roads. Nationwide, traffic fatalities on rural roads are about 2½ times higher than other roads. In Nevada, 80 people died in accidents on rural roads in 2015.

In an email, Nevada Transportation Department spokesman Tony Illia said Nevada has some of the nation’s most well-maintained roads, citing an American Association of State Highway Transportation Officials study.

However, he said, statistics can “appear skewed when the majority of Nevada roads lie outside of urban areas.”

“Clark County now accounts for two-thirds of the state’s population,” he said. “As a result, one or two fatal crashes along rural roads can suggest a disproportionate trend. However, there is a great distance between major urban areas across the state, which covers a whopping 110,577 square miles.

“Nevada is the country’s seventh-largest state by real estate but ranks 42nd in density. Rural drivers are subsequently susceptible to weather, wildlife and fatigue, among other things.”

He pointed to the department’s efforts to improve road conditions, including adding rumble strips to roads and flattening side slope shoulders of roads for a safe turnoff.

Improvements ahead

TRIP’s report finds that the nation’s rural transportation system needs improvements to boost safety and increase economic opportunities.

“While Nevada is largely an urbanized state, its rural roads play an important role in providing mobility between communities for the state’s residents, visitors and businesses — often over significant distances,” Nevada Manufacturers Association Executive Director Ray Bacon said.

Las Vegas and Phoenix are so far the two largest U.S. cities not connected by an interstate. Officials have the long-term goal of connecting the two cities through the Interstate 11 project.

Ultimately, the I-11 corridor will go north of Las Vegas through Nevada, eventually extending beyond the Silver State and providing an interstate that runs between Canada and Mexico.

The first phase of the I-11 project from Las Vegas to Phoenix is a 2½ mile stretch south of Boulder City, due to be completed in early 2018. The second phase, a 12½-mile stretch that extends the interstate to U.S. Highway 93, is expected to be completed in late 2018.

U.S. Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., is co-chairwoman of the I-11 Caucus, which is pushing for the project’s development.

“While the Boulder City Bypass progresses, I am also keeping a close eye on how stakeholders in Arizona are advancing their section of the Interstate,” Titus said in a statement. “Nevada cannot afford to wait any longer for I-11 and to finally connect Las Vegas with Phoenix.”

To the north, Nevada Transportation Department officials are studying where the next section of I-11 should go as part of a $5.3 million traffic study expected to be completed by the spring of 2018, Illia said. In all scenarios, the I-11 corridor would exit the valley to the north along the existing U.S. Highway 95.

