Rescue underway for kids who reportedly ran out of water near Lake Mead

The rescue involved a group of 28 hikers, including three adults and 25 children with special needs, officials said. Another hiker died on Wednesday of suspected heat-related causes.

Authorities in Arizona were responding to a large group of Las Vegas area special needs children who reportedly ran out of water and were in distress as temperatures soared during a field trip Thursday near Lake Mead National Recreation Area’s Willow Beach, according to a source and a National Park Service Instagram post.

The source confirmed that rescue operations were underway for a group consisting of between 20 to 30 high school students who were on a trip to the White Rock Canyon Trail, about 3.6 miles from the Nevada-Arizona border off Interstate 11. The students had been located and were receiving treatment, the source said.

It was not yet clear which school the students were from.

A spokesperson for the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to the Las Vegas Review-Journal Thursday afternoon it had deployed a search and rescue unit to assist in the multi-agency search, which was being led by the park service. The park service could not be immediately reached for comment, but a Thursday afternoon Instagram post by the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, which is managed by the park service, offered more details.

According to the post, rangers were actively responding to a rescue involving 28 hikers, including three adults and 25 children with special needs, who attempted to reach the Arizona Hot Springs “without adequate preparation.”

Hiker dies Wednesday

As well, the post noted, a hiker from a separate party died on the Arizona Hot Springs Trail from suspected extreme heat exposure Wednesday, and five others belonging to that group needed to be evacuated by helicopter, the park service said.

Thursday’s temperature near the trailhead reached 97 degrees according to the National Weather Service. The park service’s post also indicated that temperatures in the canyons were expected to exceed 100 degrees in the coming days.

“This incident underscores the severity of the current conditions and the significant strain these emergencies place on park resources,” the post stated.

A webpage maintained by the Park Service describes the trail as a 6.5 mile out-and-back with approximately 885 feet of elevation change. The trail is not maintained and is considered a “strenuous” difficulty. The trail also connects to the Arizona Hot Springs trail.

