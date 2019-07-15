Rescuers look for camper who vanished near California-Nevada border

The Huntington Beach, California, woman was reported missing Friday by her husband after she vanished shortly after arriving at a White Mountains campground.

This undated photo released by the Inyo County, Calif., Sheriff's Office shows Sheryl Powell, who is missing.

BIG PINE, Calif. — Authorities were conducting an extensive air-ground search Monday near the California-Nevada border for a woman reported to have mysteriously vanished shortly after arriving at a remote campground in the White Mountains last week.

Sheryl Powell, 60, of Huntington Beach was reported missing Friday by her husband, the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office said.

Joseph Powell told authorities that after they selected a site in the Grandview Campground she took their small dog, Miley, for a walk while he repositioned their Jeep.

“This took five minutes or less but when he got back she and Miley were gone without a trace,” daughter Farrah Powell said in a GoFundMe campaign post that is raising money to assist in the search.

Powell’s husband reported he searched for almost an hour and then alerted law enforcement via a satellite device.

The dog was recovered on Monday but the search for Powell is continuing.

The White Mountains lie east of the Sierra Nevada range and northwest of Death Valley National Park. Grandview Campground is at an elevation of 8,600 feet near the Ancient Bristlecone Pine Forest, 230 miles north of Los Angeles.