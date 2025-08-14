Review-Journal judicial performance survey, an effort to inform voters, closes Friday

The anonymous survey asks attorneys to say if each judge should be retained and to evaluate their behavior in court.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal’s 2025 Judicial Performance Evaluation closes Friday.

For the 14th time since 1992, the news organization’s survey allows attorneys to rate judges in an effort to inform voters and find the best and worst jurists before next year’s election.

This year, 101 judges are subject to the poll, including those on the Nevada Supreme Court, Nevada Court of Appeals, Clark County District Court and lower level courts in Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and Henderson.

“We know attorneys’ schedules are exceptionally busy,” Review-Journal Executive Editor Glenn Cook said. “We’re asking lawyers — particularly lawyers who’ve never participated in our survey — to view this as a service to voters and the public at large. Time spent providing judicial evaluations will create a more informed electorate and, hopefully, a better judiciary.”

The Review-Journal expects to release poll results in the fall.

Lawyers were invited to participate via email or postcard notifications with one-time codes. The survey is anonymous and does not allow surveyors to identify attorneys who respond.

The survey asks attorneys to say whether each judge should be retained. It also requests evaluations on familiarity with case records, efficiency in court, consistency of behavior, fairness in weighing evidence, accuracy in applying the law, clarity in decisions and impartiality.

UNLV’s Center for Research, Evaluation and Assessment is conducting the poll. Bradley Marianno, the center’s director, said last week that attorneys have been enthusiastic about participating. Hundreds have already responded.

Questions about the survey may be directed to the UNLV research center at createam@unlv.edu or 702-895-4196.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.