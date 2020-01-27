Rhode Island woman killed in ATV accident near Las Vegas

A 23-year-old woman from Rhode Island was killed Saturday afternoon in an ATV crash in Logandale, about 60 miles northwest of Las Vegas.

A Clark County coroner vehicle (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A 23-year-old woman from Rhode Island was killed Saturday afternoon in an ATV crash in Logandale, about 60 miles northwest of Las Vegas.

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the woman as Alexandria Saker of Johnston, Rhode Island, a town just outside the state’s capital of Providence.

Las Vegas police said around 1:50 p.m. Saturday, Saker’s ATV rolled over somewhere along the Logandale Trails system, which is made up of about 45,000 acres of land and more than 200 miles of trails for both ATV tours and hiking, according to the Bureau of Land Management.

Saker died at the site of the crash of blunt force injuries, the coroner’s office determined. Her death has been ruled an accident.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.