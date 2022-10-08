Rise lantern-lighting festival appears again near Las Vegas — PHOTOS
The RiSE Lantern Fest returned Friday to light up the desert.
The RiSE Lantern Fest returned Friday to light up the desert.
The unique event, where attendees release lanterns into the night sky and DJs perform, took place at the Dry Jean Lake Bed in the Mojave Desert, 25 miles south of Las Vegas. RiSE participants write messages — often a wish or prayer, celebratory note or resolution — on their lanterns before lighting them and sending them skyward.
Launched in 2014, RiSE now draws tens of thousands of revelers annually.