Rise lantern-lighting festival appears again near Las Vegas — PHOTOS

Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 7, 2022 - 9:55 pm
 
Updated October 7, 2022 - 10:37 pm
People release lanterns as a group during the RiSE Lantern Fest at the Jean Dry Lake Bed on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Jean. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Friends gather at the giant letters inside the entrance during the RiSE Lantern Fest at the Jean Dry Lake Bed on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Jean. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
People release lanterns as a group during the RiSE Lantern Fest at the Jean Dry Lake Bed on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Jean. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
(From left) Aurora Benito and Sarah McGaffey of California release a lantern as part of the group during the RiSE Lantern Fest at the Jean Dry Lake Bed on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Jean. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
RY X performs for the crowd during the RiSE Lantern Fest at the Jean Dry Lake Bed on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Jean. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
People release lanterns as a group during the RiSE Lantern Fest at the Jean Dry Lake Bed on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Jean. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Participants take in a soundbath meditation during the RiSE Lantern Fest at the Jean Dry Lake Bed on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Jean. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
People release lanterns as a group during the RiSE Lantern Fest at the Jean Dry Lake Bed on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Jean. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A participant releases his lantern with the group during the RiSE Lantern Fest at the Jean Dry Lake Bed on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Jean. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
People release lanterns as a group during the RiSE Lantern Fest at the Jean Dry Lake Bed on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Jean. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
(From left) Maribeli and Joel Ramirez of San Diego prepare to release a lantern during the RiSE Lantern Fest at the Jean Dry Lake Bed on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Jean. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The RiSE Lantern Fest returned Friday to light up the desert.

The unique event, where attendees release lanterns into the night sky and DJs perform, took place at the Dry Jean Lake Bed in the Mojave Desert, 25 miles south of Las Vegas. RiSE participants write messages — often a wish or prayer, celebratory note or resolution — on their lanterns before lighting them and sending them skyward.

Launched in 2014, RiSE now draws tens of thousands of revelers annually.

