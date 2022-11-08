Roads connecting Nevada to Death Valley reopen

The reopening of the roads connecting Beatty to Death Valley National Park follow severe flooding that destroyed roads in the park in August.

Daylight Pass road damage at Death Valley National Park. (NPS photo)

Severe road damage along Daylight Pass Road temporarily closed due to the effects of recent flooding within Death Valley National Park on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Severe road damage along Daylight Pass Road currently closed due to the effects of recent flooding within Death Valley National Park on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Beatty can once again live up to its nickname of the “Gateway to Death Valley.”

Daylight Pass Road, which connects Beatty to Death Valley National Park and to California State Route 190, the main route through the park, reopened Monday following damage from severe flooding on Aug. 5.

Beatty Cutoff Road, which connects to Daylight Pass Road and SR 190, also reopened Monday.

The Federal Highway Administration removed damaged pavement and debris from roads, and repaired shoulders and sections of road that were missing.

FHA contractors will repave damaged road sections in early 2023. The roads will remain open during the construction period, according to the park service.

The FHA made $11.7 million available to the park service to repair roads in Death Valley 10 days after the severe flooding event.

Park Superintendent Mike Reynolds said Death Valley is excited to reopen the road for its Beatty neighbors.

“Visitors now have easier access to lodging and supplies in this important park gateway community,” Reynolds said in a news release.

Many roads in the park continue to be closed. For the most up-to-date road status in Death Valley, visit nps.gov/deva.