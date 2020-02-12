Rockies snowpack good, but Lake Mead may drop 10 feet by year’s end

Though the upper basin snowpack is about 14 percent above average so far, dry soils have experts forecasting that flows to Lake Powell will fall 20 percent below average.

A buoy marks the restricted area to the Hoover Dam intake towers along the Colorado River's Black Canyon at Lake Mead National Recreation Area outside of Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

The snowpack in the Rocky Mountains is currently 14 percent above average for this time of year, but last year’s dry summer could reduce runoff to the Colorado River enough to trigger another 10-foot decline in Lake Mead.

Warren Turkett, a natural resource analyst for the Colorado River Commission of Nevada, told commissioners Tuesday that a warm summer and lack of precipitation in the upper Colorado River Basin last year left soil dryer than normal, which is expected to cut the amount of water flowing into Lake Powell to 20 percent below average based on current projections.

“So what happens is when you have runoff season … that ground acts like a sponge and a lot of the soil moisture from the snow stays in the ground,” he told the Review-Journal after the meeting.

The next two months will be crucial in determining water flow for the rest of the year, he said.

“If we end up getting a lot more snow and continue on this trajectory, then we obviously will have much more than 80 percent inflow coming into Lake Powell,” he told commissioners.

But if the early mountain bounty diminishes in the coming months, the reduced flow into Lake Powell could translate to a 10-foot decline in the elevation of Lake Mead, which stood at 1,090.6 feet as of Jan. 1.

Turkett said that would not result in immediate additional water cuts for Nevada, which already agreed to voluntary annual cuts under a Drought Contingency Plan signed in March.

Turkett told the Review-Journal that rapidly warming temperatures early in the season could cause rapid early runoff, resulting in declines beyond the current forecast.

“That would be really bad,” he said.

Ideally temperatures will remain cold and the snowpack will accumulate through the season, resulting in more runoff than currently projected.

Last year, the soils in the upper basin were even drier, but rainfall offset some of the potentially negative outcomes, he said.

The average runoff from the upper basin is 10.83 million acre-feet.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.