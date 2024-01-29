70°F
Roses are red, this museum is free for Nevadans on Valentine’s Day

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 29, 2024 - 12:48 pm
 
The Mob Museum is seen Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
The courthouse exhibit explains how organized crime became part of daily life through television at The Mob Museum on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman, star of season 3 of the podcast "Mobbed Up: The Fight for Las Vegas," speaks during a panel discussio on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at the Mob Museum in Las Vegas. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5

One of Las Vegas’ unique venues is giving Nevadans a chance to look inside its walls for no charge.

The Mob Museum announced Monday that is offering free admission to residents of the Silver State on Feb. 14 to celebrate its 12th anniversary. Nevada residents will need to show ID to take advantage of this offer. Everyone else will be able to enjoy a buy-one, get-one-free offer.

The museum, located on Stewart Avenue in downtown Las Vegas, will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. that day. Two Thompson submachine guns (also known as Tommy guns) used in the 1929 St. Valentine’s Day Massacre in Chicago will be on display. And reformed mobster Frank Calabrese Jr. will tell stories about life with the infamous Chicago Outfit.

The Mob Museum is also the Review-Journal’s partner in producing the award-winning podcast “Mobbed Up: The Fight for Las Vegas.” The latest season focuses on former mob attorney Oscar Goodman, who later served three terms as mayor of Las Vegas.

Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com.

