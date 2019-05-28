81°F
Rural Nevada jail to be monitored in $2M settlement

The Associated Press
May 28, 2019 - 10:36 am
 

RENO — A federal judge will monitor inmates at a rural Nevada jail for four years as part of a $2 million settlement with the family of a drug-dependent Texas woman who died while imprisoned for unpaid parking tickets.

The wrongful death suit filed last year on behalf of 27-year-old Kelly Coltrain of Austin said Mineral County Sheriff Randy Adams and his deputies showed “deliberate indifference to her serious medical needs” and “ultimately caused her death.”

The suit said they refused to take her to the hospital when they knew she was drug dependent, suffered seizures and had requested medical attention.

The Reno Gazette Journal first reported that Coltrain died while detoxing from an apparent seizure on July 23, 2017, less than an hour after a jailer handed her a mop to clean up her own vomit.

