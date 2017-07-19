Sandoval, others leave on trade mission for Panama, Peru, Chile

Gov. Brian Sandoval left Wednesday for an 11-day trade mission to Panama, Peru and Chile.

CARSON CITY — Gov. Brian Sandoval left Wednesday for an 11-day trade mission to Panama, Peru and Chile.

Sandoval and a number of other Nevada officials, including those with the Governor’s Office of Economic Development, are on the mission that will focus on Nevada’s efforts in higher education and research, water technology, mining, tourism and partnerships that can be forged in the countries.

During the mission, Sandoval and his delegation are expected to meet with several key figures, including President of the Republic of Peru Pedro Pablo Kuczynski and President of the Republic of Chile Michelle Bachelet.

The trip will last through July 30.

“Trade missions have been an incredible tool to enhance our partnerships with countries in key areas such as tourism and mining, while also fostering collaboration in areas that may be lesser known such as water technology,” Sandoval said in a statement announcing the trip.

Conversations on the trip will be centered on innovation in the mining industry, water technology and commercialization, collaborations in academic research as well as bilateral opportunities to jointly fund pilot projects in areas where Nevada is emerging as an international leader, he said.

The delegation includes Steve Hill of GOED, representatives from the Nevada System of Higher Education, members of the business community, tourism officials and mining representatives.

Sandoval has taken a number of trade missions as governor, the most recent being last year when he visited Australia. He has also traveled to China twice, Europe, Mexico, Canada and Israel on separate missions.

The costs of sending Sandoval, his staff and economic development officials are typically paid out of the economic development office’s budget.

