Santa Monica man was one of 4 killed in I-15 wrong-way crash

The Clark County’s coroner’s office on Thursday identified a second person killed in a wrong-way crash that left four dead on Interstate 15 earlier this week.

Shahriar Khodadadi, 39, of Santa Monica, California, died in the crash involving at least six vehicles on Monday evening. He died on the scene on I-15 near Jean. The official cause and manner of his death were still pending, according to the coroner’s office.

A red Cadillac was driving north in the southbound lane at about 6 p.m. Monday when it collided with a Toyota pickup. The Toyota burst into flames killing three people inside. The driver of the Cadillac was also pronounced dead at the scene, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.

On Tuesday, the coroner’s officer identified the woman who died in the collision as Erica Morell, 37, of Henderson.

