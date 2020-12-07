Search underway for 2 hikers west of Pahrump

The hikers were trapped when the path they were hiking collapsed behind them, the statement said.

(Nye County Sheriff)

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team is attempting to rescue two hikers west of Pahrump, the office said in a statement Sunday night.

The hikers were trapped on Shadow Mountain when the path they were hiking collapsed behind them, the statement said.

No other information was immediately available.

