Search underway for 2 hikers west of Pahrump

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 6, 2020 - 9:52 pm
 
(Nye County Sheriff)
(Nye County Sheriff)

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team is attempting to rescue two hikers west of Pahrump, the office said in a statement Sunday night.

The hikers were trapped on Shadow Mountain when the path they were hiking collapsed behind them, the statement said.

No other information was immediately available.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

