Second driver killed in wrong-way crash on I-15 near Primm identified
The second motorist killed in a wrong-way crash Thursday night on Interstate 15 has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.
The second motorist killed in a wrong-way crash Thursday night on Interstate 15 is identified as Frank Thomas, 42, of Jean, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.
The crash occurred about 9:55 p.m. on I-15 at mile marker 3 north of Primm, when the driver of an Oldsmobile headed north in the southbound lanes slammed head-on into a Chevrolet van.
The coroner’s office did not identify Thomas as the wrong-way driver, but his personal information matches the description of the wrong-way driver provided by authorities at the crash scene, who said the Oldsmobile driver was a 42-year-old from the Primm area.
A second motorist, John L. Camilo, 51, of Valley Village, California, was also killed in the crash, the coroner’s office said on Friday.
