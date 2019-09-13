Seeing the sights on a road trip from Las Vegas to Rachel
Whether you’re planning to make the journey next weekend to “see them aliens” or you’d rather wait for a more leisurely, peaceful weekend, these stops can help break up the 150-mile drive.
The popular “Extraterrestrial Highway” sign has been abducted by state transportation officials ahead of next week’s planned “Storm Area 51” related events.
Callister Law Group in Las Vegas sent the letter Thursday to Little A’Le’Inn owner Connie West on behalf of Matty Roberts, who this week abandoned his affiliation with the event in Rachel.
Bail provisions for Govert Charles Wilhelmus Jacob Sweep, 21, and Ties Granzier, 20, don’t require them to remain in the U.S.
One woman suffered serious injuries and eight other passengers received minor injuries in the “hard landing” near Goodsprings, southwest of Las Vegas.
Two men from the Netherlands were arrested in Nye County after police said they trespassed onto the Nevada National Security Site for a YouTube video.
The wonders of nature will offer a pleasant addition to the music of the poetry when Clark County Poet Laureate Heather Lang-Cassera hosts a daylong poetry retreat.
A small group is having a shell of a time trying to find homes for Nevada’s state reptile, the desert tortoise.
Months after its entire board resigned amid an investigation of possible misappropriation of funds, the region’s only no-kill shelter has a new president and board of directors.
The flyers were attributed to the American Identity Movement, classified as a white supremacist hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center and the Anti-Defamation League.
You can’t have an event called Alienstock without some “face-melting harmonious extra-terrestrial rock,” now can you?