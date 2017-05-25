Semi smashes into Dennis Hof’s Moonlite Bunny Ranch brothel

A man was arrested before dawn Thursday after he backed a tractor-trailer through the front gate of the Moonlite Bunny Ranch brothel and crashed it into the building's front door. (Inform)

Brian Brandt (Lyon County Sheriff's Office)

Moonlite Bunny Ranch owner Dennis Hof poses with some of his prostitutes Monday, Feb. 21, 2011, at his Mound House, Nev. brothel. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was arrested before dawn Thursday after he backed a tractor-trailer through the front gate of the Moonlite Bunny Ranch brothel and crashed it into the building’s front door, according to authorities and the owner of the famed Nevada establishment featured in the CatHouse reality television show.

The crash happened at about 4 a.m. and the truck’s driver who was taken into custody faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon and malicious destruction of property, said Lyon County Sheriff’s office spokesman Michael Carlson.

The suspect was identified as 40-year-old Brian Brandt of Reno, KOLO TV reported.

Brothel owner Dennis Hof said none of the five employees, 30 female prostitutes and 10 customers inside at the time were hurt. He estimated damage to the gate and the building at $400,000.

Nevada has brothels across the state, though they are not legal in the Las Vegas area.

The Moonlite Bunny Ranch is in an unincorporated area near Carson City, Nevada’s state capital.

69 Moonlight Rd, Carson City, NV 89706