Semi-truck fire causes traffic chaos on I-15 near Valley of Fire

A semi-truck fire on southbound Interstate 15 has blocked all lanes near Valley of Fire Highway.

A semi-truck caught fire on Interstate 15 near Valley of Fire Highway on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. (Regional Transportation Commission)

A semi-truck caught fire around 2:30 p.m. Monday afternoon on southbound Interstate 15 near Valley of Fire Highway.

All lanes of the interstate, about 35 miles northeast of Las Vegas, are blocked near the fire, the Regional Transportation Commission said in a post.

RTC said to expect long delays.

Nevada State Police said there were no injuries in the fire or a hazmat crew on scene. As of 4 p.m., one lane was open near the incident.

The cause of the truck fire is unknown, NSP said.

