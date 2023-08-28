106°F
Local Nevada

Semi-truck fire causes traffic chaos on I-15 near Valley of Fire

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 28, 2023 - 3:43 pm
 
Updated August 28, 2023 - 3:59 pm
A semi-truck caught fire on Interstate 15 near Valley of Fire Highway on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. ...
A semi-truck caught fire on Interstate 15 near Valley of Fire Highway on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. (Regional Transportation Commission)

A semi-truck caught fire around 2:30 p.m. Monday afternoon on southbound Interstate 15 near Valley of Fire Highway.

All lanes of the interstate, about 35 miles northeast of Las Vegas, are blocked near the fire, the Regional Transportation Commission said in a post.

RTC said to expect long delays.

Nevada State Police said there were no injuries in the fire or a hazmat crew on scene. As of 4 p.m., one lane was open near the incident.

The cause of the truck fire is unknown, NSP said.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.

