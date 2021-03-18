66°F
Semitrailer crash shuts down US 95 near Indian Springs

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 17, 2021 - 5:25 pm
 
Updated March 17, 2021 - 5:27 pm
Nevada Highway Patrol (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A semitrailer has overturned on U.S. Highway 95 near Indian Springs, shutting down the northbound lanes, officials said.

In a tweet, the Nevada Highway Patrol said the trailer overturned at Mile Marker 119 near Indian Springs. The patrol said to “expect delays and avoid the area.”

The highway has been hit with big crashes in the last two days,

Earlier Wednesday, a fatal crash on the highway in Nye County left the road closed in both directions north of Beatty, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.

And on Tuesday, a semitrailer hauling onions overturned in a fatal crash near Indian Springs, killing the driver, officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

