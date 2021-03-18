Semitrailer crash shuts down US 95 near Indian Springs

A semitrailer has overturned on U.S. Highway 95 near Indian Springs, shutting down the northbound lanes, officials said.

Nevada Highway Patrol (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A semitrailer has overturned on U.S. Highway 95 near Indian Springs, shutting down the northbound lanes, officials said.

In a tweet, the Nevada Highway Patrol said the trailer overturned at Mile Marker 119 near Indian Springs. The patrol said to “expect delays and avoid the area.”

#TrafficAlert Tractor trailer overturned NB US95 and Mile Marker 119 near Indian Springs. NB travel lanes closed. Expect delays and avoid the area. #DriveSafeNV #BuckleUp #LivesAreOnTheLine #NHPSoComm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) March 18, 2021

The highway has been hit with big crashes in the last two days,

Earlier Wednesday, a fatal crash on the highway in Nye County left the road closed in both directions north of Beatty, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.

And on Tuesday, a semitrailer hauling onions overturned in a fatal crash near Indian Springs, killing the driver, officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.