Semitrailer crashes on US 95 near Indian Springs

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 17, 2021 - 5:25 pm
 
Updated March 17, 2021 - 6:54 pm
Nevada Highway Patrol (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A semitrailer overturned on U.S. Highway 95 near Indian Springs on Wednesday afternoon, initially shutting down the northbound lanes, officials said.

In a tweet, the Nevada Highway Patrol said the trailer overturned at Mile Marker 119 near Indian Springs.

As of 6:30 p.m., the patrol said in a tweet that “one travel lane” is open.

The highway has been the site of several significant crashes in the last two days.

Earlier Wednesday, a fatal crash on the highway in Nye County left the road closed in both directions north of Beatty, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.

And on Tuesday, a semitrailer hauling onions overturned in a fatal crash near Indian Springs, killing the driver, officials said.

