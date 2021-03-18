Semitrailer crashes on US 95 near Indian Springs

A semitrailer overturned on U.S. Highway 95 near Indian Springs on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

A semitrailer overturned on U.S. Highway 95 near Indian Springs on Wednesday afternoon, initially shutting down the northbound lanes, officials said.

In a tweet, the Nevada Highway Patrol said the trailer overturned at Mile Marker 119 near Indian Springs.

#TrafficAlert Tractor trailer overturned NB US95 and Mile Marker 119 near Indian Springs. NB travel lanes closed. Expect delays and avoid the area. #DriveSafeNV #BuckleUp #LivesAreOnTheLine #NHPSoComm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) March 18, 2021

As of 6:30 p.m., the patrol said in a tweet that “one travel lane” is open.

The highway has been the site of several significant crashes in the last two days.

Earlier Wednesday, a fatal crash on the highway in Nye County left the road closed in both directions north of Beatty, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.

And on Tuesday, a semitrailer hauling onions overturned in a fatal crash near Indian Springs, killing the driver, officials said.