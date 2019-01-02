Several Nevada agencies join forces to target speeders

The 20-day enforcement period began Wednesday and lasts until Jan. 22 as part of the multi-jurisdictional Joining Forces program through the Nevada Department of Public Safety’s Office of Traffic Safety.

(Getty Images)

Several Nevada law enforcement agencies have joined forces to target speeders.

The 20-day enforcement period began Wednesday and lasts until Jan. 22 as part of the multi-jurisdictional Joining Forces program through the Nevada Department of Public Safety’s Office of Traffic Safety. The program is geared toward improving safety through statewide traffic enforcement.

“Don’t expect a break if you get stopped for speeding,” Highway Patrol spokesman Jason Buratczuk said in a statement.

Henderson police will dedicate extra patrols throughout the city, the department said. Officers will target known speeding areas that receive the most complaints. Police in Boulder City will add extra patrols to U.S. Highway 95 and Interstate 11 within city limits during the enforcement period.

The North Las Vegas Police Department, Nevada Highway Patrol and Metropolitan Police Department will also participate in the enforcement campaign, according to Andrew Bennett, spokesman for the Office of Traffic Safety.

Additional troopers will be on freeways in the valley to look out for hazardous driving, Buratczuk said.

Bennett said the program is funded federally by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. That money gets funneled through Nevada’s public safety office, which distributes it across 26 agencies, he said.

The office runs about 15 campaigns a year, Bennett said, with each one focusing on an element of traffic safety such as impairment, seat belts, speed, distracted driving and pedestrian safety.

“The idea is with additional resources focusing on one problem, you create a larger footprint,” Bennett said.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.