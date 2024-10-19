Single-vehicle crash kills motorist in west valley

A single vehicle was involved in the 8:15 p.m. crash northbound on 215 just south of Flamingo Road, according to a Nevada Highway Patrol news release.

A woman has been killed on a crash on the 215 Beltway near Flamingo Road on the west side of the Las Vegas Valley on Friday evening.

Motorists are asked to use caution in the area for the investigation. The far left lane is closed because of construction and the second from far left lane is closed for the investigation.

No other details were available about the crash.

