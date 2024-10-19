60°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Nevada

Single-vehicle crash kills motorist in west valley

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
A Dixie Valley toad sits atop grass in Dixie Valley in 2009. (Matt Maples/Nevada Department of ...
BLM moves full steam ahead on geothermal energy in Nevada
Candidate James Dean Leavitt is seen in a provided photo. (Courtesy)
An attorney’s past judicial campaigns have been marked by controversy. He’s running again.
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Two weekend fatal crashes detailed by Nevada Highway Patrol
Assemblymen Toby Yurek, R-Henderson, left, and Steve Yeager, D-Las Vegas, greet each other as t ...
Speaker Yeager’s PAC spends $80K on attack ads of Republican legislator
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 18, 2024 - 10:22 pm
 

A woman has been killed on a crash on the 215 Beltway near Flamingo Road on the west side of the Las Vegas Valley on Friday evening.

A single vehicle was involved in the 8:15 p.m. crash northbound on 215 just south of Flamingo Road, according to a Nevada Highway Patrol news release.

Motorists are asked to use caution in the area for the investigation. The far left lane is closed because of construction and the second from far left lane is closed for the investigation.

No other details were available about the crash.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES