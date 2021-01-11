Sisolak announces vaccination guideline revisions — WATCH LIVE

“Our primary goal is to ensure we don’t let any doses go to waste. We want to maximize every dose that comes into the state – and avoid expired or unused doses,” he said.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak said Monday the strict measures to combat COVID-19 cases will remain in effect for an additional 30 days.

“What the trends show right now is that the state is still experiencing very high levels of disease burden,” he said.

He also said those 70 or older will now be eligible for vaccination.

“Our team has recognized the importance of prioritizing our senior population and we are developing plans with partners to help with this effort, but one notable change is that the top priority under general population is 70 years and older,” he said.

“Our primary goal is to ensure we don’t let any doses go to waste. We want to maximize every dose that comes into the state – and avoid expired or unused doses.”

Candice McDaniel, Health Bureau Chief, Bureau of Child, Family, and Community Wellness, Division of Public and Behavioral Health; and Shannon Bennett, Immunization Program Manager, Division of Public and Behavioral Health, also will speak.

The governor opened with a moment of silence for the officers who died in the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

”As I said last week, the chaos that erupted at the U.S. Capitol was the opposite of patriotic. It was undemocratic and un-American,” Sisolak said.

He also condemned the letter from the chairman of the Nye County Republican Central Committee for its conspiracy-filled letter to the group’s website, accusing Vice President Mike Pence of treason, alleging that Antifa groups were responsible for the invasion of the Capitol on Wednesday and claiming President Donald Trump will serve another four years as president.

“Language from party officials and community leaders that incite insurrection and violent uprisings and promote blatant falsehoods are dangerous at a time like this,” Sisolak said. “The false allegations against the integrity of the election, which lack all evidence of fraud or wrongdoing, need to end.”

