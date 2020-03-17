Sisolak expected to order closure of all nonessential businesses in Nevada

Details were still being finalized ahead of an announcement by the governor at a news conference scheduled at 6 p.m.

Gov. Steve Sisolak announces a state of emergency at the Sawyer Building in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal

CARSON CITY — Gov. Steve Sisolak is expected to announce Tuesday a statewide closure of restaurants, bars and other nonessential businesses in the state’s latest response to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to two sources familiar with the governor’s plans.

The move may also include limits on public gatherings that will affect casino operations throughout the state. Details were still being finalized ahead of a news conference by the governor scheduled at 6 p.m., which the Review-Journal will livestream.

The governor’s action sweeps past a more limited set of business closures ordered Monday by Reno, the state’s third-largest city. It follows the statewide closing of K-12 schools Sisolak ordered Sunday. So far, 55 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Nevada, with one death.

To date, officials have not ordered closures or limits on public gatherings that would directly apply to casinos, leaving the decision to close or scale back operations to gaming establishments themselves. Many have done so.

But to curtail the spread of coronavirus, the latest guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend gatherings of no more than 50 people — a limit that would affect even modest-sized gaming rooms.

Governors in more than 10 states, including California, Florida, New York, Ohio, Illinois, Massachusetts and Washington, have ordered bars and restaurants closed. Six counties in the San Francisco Bay Area are under a shelter-in-place order instructing all residents to remain indoors and avoid unnecessary travel.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman said late Tuesday afternoon that she was unaware of a forthcoming mandate and strongly preferred to keep businesses open for the sake of workers.

However, she added that the city was “mindful and will follow the lead of our president of the United States and will follow the lead of our governor.”

North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee said he likewise had not been notified of the governor’s plan. He said he got a message to join the governor on a conference call at 4:45 p.m.

North Las Vegas police will not be out enforcing this, he said.

“We’ve got enough normal things that we have to keep up on ourselves,” Lee said. “We’re not going to be monitoring businesses.”

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Contact Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4638. Follow @coltonlochhead on Twitter. Contact Bill Dentzer at bdentzer@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-0661. Follow @Dentzernews on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Shea Johnson contributed to this report.