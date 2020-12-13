Sisolak extends Nevada pandemic ‘pause,’ reinstates eviction moratorium

Gov. Sisolak announced Sunday that the “statewide pause” put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19 will be extended into January and that the state will re-implement a moratorium on most residential evictions.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

With Nevada experiencing its deadliest stretch yet of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Sunday that the “statewide pause” put in place to slow the rapid spread of the virus will be extended into January and that a moratorium on most residential evictions will be reinstated.

The statewide pause, which was initially announced on Nov. 22 as a three-week plan, includes stricter mask requirements, smaller capacities at restaurants, bars, casinos, gyms, bowling alleys and other areas of recreation or entertainment, will be extended until Jan. 15, Sisolak said. That three-week pause was set to expire at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday.

“I know the mitigation restrictions in place under the current ‘pause’ are devastating to many Nevadans who just want to go back to ‘normal,’ who are worried about their jobs, their businesses, keeping their homes, and getting their kids back to school,” Sisolak said. “But as I’ve said for nine months now we must do what we can to protect the health and safety of the public. That remains more important than ever as we experience these record numbers.”

The restrictions implemented under the pause also reduced the gathering limit from 250 back to 50, or 25 percent capacity, whichever number is lower, and capped private gatherings at 10 people “from no more than two households.”

While the restrictions on the “pause” are being extended, the only new mitigation measure announced by Sisolak on Sunday was the eviction moratorium. The moratorium, which will go into place at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday and last until March 31, will help keep people in their homes, rather than out looking for jobs or other housing where they may unintentionally spread the virus, Sisolak said.

Sisolak addresses criticism

Sunday’s press conference was one of the most extensive briefings Sisolak has given during the pandemic, as he addressed the current surge, upcoming vaccinations for the virus, the lack of action on federal relief from Congress and even criticism of his own measures.

Sisolak has been criticized for both being too restrictive in his mitigation measures as well as by those who say his measures have not been strict enough to meaningfully mitigate the spread of the virus, specifically in allowing casinos and gaming properties to remain open and effectively inviting people from out of state to travel to Nevada while begging Nevadans to stay home as much as possible.

But the governor noted just how reliant Nevada is on gaming revenue to fund the state’s essential services like education and health care, saying the hit to the state’s coffers from gaming revenues from another shutdown would amount to $52 million per month.

“A shutdown is unrealistic without additional support,” he said. “And I realize I owe it to all those Nevadans who may be monitoring our COVID trends right now and wondering why I don’t move in that direction.”

In the three weeks since Sisolak announced the pause, the state has experienced one of its worst surges of COVID-19, setting new daily and weekly death totals and as of Friday, having the highest rate of hospitalized COVID-19 patients per capita of any state in the U.S.

While rural and northern parts of Nevada are starting to see slight declines in hospitalization rates, Sisolak said that state health officials don’t think that Southern Nevada, where the majority of the state lives, has hit its peak.

Sisolak said the state will continue to monitor the metrics but suggested that he could be forced to take tougher restrictions if officials and experts believe the state is beyond its capacity to respond.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman said that though she would like to see the state lift restrictions, she was glad to hear that the governor wasn’t adding new ones.

“The busiest time of year for businesses is always the holidays, so this 25 percent capacity limit is going to hit hard,” she said. “You cannot do anything in life operating at a quarter, whether it’s a quarter effort, a quarter glass of water or a quarter glass of food. It’s devastating.”

Eviction moratorium

Nevada’s new moratorium will apply to tenants who can’t pay their rent, but will not bar all evictions, such as those done for lease breaches or unlawful activity or nuisance issues.

The announcement comes as a federal moratorium on residential evictions is set to expire at the end of the month and as the deadline to use federal assistance funds approaches. Sisolak said that local officials have also expressed concerns about shelters seeing a surge of a new families.

“This is a reality we cannot afford to risk at this time,” Sisolak said. “During this current surge we are experiencing, it’s critical that we do all we can to keep Nevadans in their homes and mitigate the risk and spread and infection.”

The reinstated eviction moratorium follows a recent spike in unemployment claims in Nevada, with initial claims for the state’s Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, aimed at self-employed workers and independent contractors, up 635 percent for the week ending Dec. 5. Claims for unemployment insurance also increased for that week, up 36 percent.

Sisolak initially halted evictions via directive in March in the early throes of the pandemic, eventually lifting that moratorium on Oct. 15.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a nationwide moratorium on evictions, but one that is more narrowly tailored than Nevada’s and applies only to people who opt in and are facing eviction for not paying their rent.

The CDC moratorium also requires renters to declare that they have sought out all available government housing assistance, earn less then $99,000 in annual income for 2020 (or $198,000 for people who file taxes jointly), and are unable to pay their rent because of a layoff or reduced wages or hours and would be forced into homelessness if they were to be evicted.

As of late November, Las Vegas Justice Court had opened up more than 5,000 eviction cases and granted nearly 2,500 orders since October. There is currently a backlog of about 1,000 cases.

Sisolak said he recognizes the economic hardship that the moratoriums have put on landlords and said he is pushing for economic assistance for affected landlords.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

