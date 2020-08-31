Sisolak extends Nevada residential eviction moratorium

The announcement comes one day before the moratorium was set to expire. The governor will hold a 5 p.m. news conference in Las Vegas to announce further details.

With Nevada facing a potential eviction crisis, Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Monday that the state’s eviction moratorium will be extended an additional 45 days.

The extension is to allow counties to pay out short-term rental assistance to landlords, give courts more time to implement a new mediation program and develop electronic filing options, and to give the state more time to reduce the backlog of unemployment claims, Sisolak’s office said in the announcement.

The move came one day before the moratorium was set to expire. Sisolak will hold a 5 p.m. news conference in Las Vegas to announce further details.

A projected 249,700 people in Clark County were at risk of eviction if the legal proceedings had been allowed to resume Tuesday, according to a report from the Guinn Center, a Las Vegas research group, and the COVID-19 Eviction Defense Project in Denver.

Sisolak halted residential evictions based on nonpayment of rent on March 29, in the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic, to protect Nevadans hit by financial troubles amid the economic collapse caused by the virus.

He issued a new directive in June that called for a gradual lifting of the moratorium, with residential evictions resuming Sept. 1. That announcement also included plans and $30 million in funding for a new residential rental assistance program. More than 25,000 people have inquired about the program, which will probably utilize all of the program’s current funding, the state treasurer’s office said in mid-August.

