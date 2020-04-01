Sisolak issues travel advisory for Nevada to help contain COVID-19

Gov. Steve Sisolak Tuesday issued an advisory urging travelers entering Nevada to self-quarantine and monitor their health for up to 14 days to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 19, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Nevada becomes the 17th state to issue such an advisory. Travelers are urged to self-quarantine for the full 14 days or the duration of their visit, whichever is shorter. They should not visit any public place or come into contact with people outside their immediate household.

As of Tuesday, Nevada had recorded 1,113 COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths.

“We know this virus does not spread on its own so we need everyone, Nevadans and travelers, to take preventive measures to help flatten the curve and protect the most vulnerable among us,” Sisolak said in a statement announcing the advisory.

COVID-19_TravelAdvisory_8.5x11_v2 by Tony Garcia on Scribd

“Nevada will always be a welcoming spot for travelers, but out of an abundance of caution, we are asking everyone to Stay Home for Nevada, especially if you have symptoms.”

The governor also urged state residents to avoid nonessential travel, especially to places where advisories have been issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC currently has a standing advisory for residents of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut to refrain from domestic travel.

The advisory specifically exempts those who work in health care or public health, public safety, transportation, or in essential food supply operations.

Travelers who develop COVID-19 symptoms while in Nevada should remain in their quarantine location, avoid contact with others, and contact a health care provider for guidance on treatment or testing.

