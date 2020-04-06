Sisolak, National Guard official hold coronavirus briefing

Gov. Steve Sisolak and Nevada National Guard Maj. Gen. Ondra Berry are holding a 5 p.m. news briefing Monday to provide updates on the state’s COVID-19 response.

Gov. Steve Sisolak (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Gov. Steve Sisolak is holding a 5 p.m. news briefing Monday to provide updates on the state’s COVID-19 response.

Maj. Gen. Ondra Berry of the Nevada National Guard will join the governor. Sisolak activated the state guard last week to help with response logistics, such as distribution and delivery of medical supplies.

Watch the news conference here.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Contact Bill Dentzer at bdentzer@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-0661. Follow @DentzerNews on Twitter. Contact Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3820. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.