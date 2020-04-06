Sisolak, National Guard official to hold coronavirus briefing — LIVESTREAM

Gov. Steve Sisolak and Nevada National Guard Maj. Gen. Ondra Berry will hold a news briefing on the coronavirus at 5 p.m. Monday.

Gov. Steve Sisolak (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Gov. Steve Sisolak has scheduled a 5 p.m. news briefing Monday to provide updates on the state’s COVID-19 response.

Maj. Gen. Ondra Berry of the Nevada National Guard will join the governor. Sisolak activated the state guard last week to help with response logistics, such as distribution and delivery of medical supplies.

