Sisolak, National Guard official to hold coronavirus briefing — LIVESTREAM

By Bill Dentzer and Colton Lochhead Review-Journal Capital Bureau
April 6, 2020 - 4:46 pm
 
Updated April 6, 2020 - 5:06 pm

Gov. Steve Sisolak has scheduled a 5 p.m. news briefing Monday to provide updates on the state’s COVID-19 response.

Maj. Gen. Ondra Berry of the Nevada National Guard will join the governor. Sisolak activated the state guard last week to help with response logistics, such as distribution and delivery of medical supplies.

The Review-Journal will livestream the news conference here.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Contact Bill Dentzer at bdentzer@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-0661. Follow @DentzerNews on Twitter. Contact Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3820. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.

