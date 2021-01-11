Sisolak provides update on COVID-19 efforts, vaccinations — WATCH LIVE
On a day when total cases topped 250,000 in the state, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak conducts a press conference to provide an update on the state’s COVID-19 mitigation and immunization efforts.
On a day when total cases topped 250,000 in the state, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak conducts a press conference to provide an update on the state’s COVID-19 mitigation and immunization efforts.
Also attending will be Candice McDaniel, Health Bureau Chief, Bureau of Child, Family, and Community Wellness, Division of Public and Behavioral Health; and Shannon Bennett, Immunization Program Manager, Division of Public and Behavioral Health
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.