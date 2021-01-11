°F
weather icon can not load weather
Las Vegas NV
Local Nevada

Sisolak provides update on COVID-19 efforts, vaccinations — WATCH LIVE

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 11, 2021 - 11:44 am
 
Updated January 11, 2021 - 4:58 pm
Gov. Steve Sisolak discusses Nevada’s recent COVID-19 figures during a press conference ...
Gov. Steve Sisolak discusses Nevada’s recent COVID-19 figures during a press conference at the Grant Sawyer State Office Building on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

On a day when total cases topped 250,000 in the state, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak conducts a press conference to provide an update on the state’s COVID-19 mitigation and immunization efforts.

Also attending will be Candice McDaniel, Health Bureau Chief, Bureau of Child, Family, and Community Wellness, Division of Public and Behavioral Health; and Shannon Bennett, Immunization Program Manager, Division of Public and Behavioral Health

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Nye County GOP chairman spins conspiracies online
Nye County GOP chairman spins conspiracies online
2
Sisolak to provide update on COVID-19 efforts, vaccinations
Sisolak to provide update on COVID-19 efforts, vaccinations
3
Henderson-based Parler faces backlash from Amazon, Google and Apple
Henderson-based Parler faces backlash from Amazon, Google and Apple
4
Cancela quits Nevada Senate to join Biden administration
Cancela quits Nevada Senate to join Biden administration
5
CDC: Nevada has one of lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates
CDC: Nevada has one of lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Read More