96°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Local Nevada

Sisolak, Reno officials condemn rioters, vow more arrests

By and / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 31, 2020 - 10:49 am
 
Updated May 31, 2020 - 1:58 pm

RENO — City officials on Sunday said video of the Saturday night melee in which rock-throwing rioters damaged public buildings and private businesses in Nevada’s third-largest city would help investigators identify, pursue and arrest more of those responsible.

Speaking at noon outside city police headquarters, as nearby volunteers continued cleanup and repair efforts, city officials were joined by Gov. Steve Sisolak. The governor angrily denounced instigators who might have come from out of state to foment trouble, as well as locals who vandalized fragile businesses only now emerging from 10 weeks of COVID-19 shutdown.

“If you’re a bad actor and you’re from out of state, and you came here yesterday to cause a problem, you are not welcome in the state of Nevada; you are not welcome in Reno,” Sisolak said, shouting. “If you came to cause destruction, go home. Get out of our state, get out of our city because you’re not part of what Reno is about. You’re not part of what the state of Nevada is about.”

‘Look at what you did’

He added: “To those of you who are from Nevada who might have participated in this, I want you to look at what you did. I want you to think about what you did, the damages you did to government property, the damages you did to small businesses that are just starting to reopen as a result of COVID-19 and think about what you’ve done to those families, to those lives; take a good hard look at what you did.”

Sisolak and Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve said the rioters were not the peaceful demonstrators who had organized Saturday afternoon’s Black Lives Matter rally to protest the Memorial Day death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody. As evening arrived, that group mostly dispersed, officials said, and the city’s downtown erupted in chaos, with fires set, cars and other property vandalized, and windows smashed, including at City Hall. The downtown area was mostly cleared and some semblance of order restored by 11:30 p.m.

“Yesterday afternoon we saw a very peaceful protest and that was important for voices to be heard,” Schieve said. “And then you have people that came that were not part of that protest that wanted to incite violence on our city.”

She called Saturday night’s events “unbelievable” and “disgusting.”

“We have a lot of video. We have a lot of reports coming in,” Schieve said. “We will prosecute. If you were rioting in our streets and doing things that were harmful to our city, illegal activity, we will not tolerate that.”

Challenging stretch

Reno Police Chief Jason Soto said the rioting presented “an extremely challenging and logistical stretch of hours” for the 300-plus city police force. The department, assisted neighboring police departments and Washoe County Sheriff’s Office had “about 20 different locations that a lot of you weren’t aware that we had to protect and hold.”

Officials imposed a curfew at 8 p.m. and asked the governor to mobilize the state National Guard to assist with protecting property while police officers in riot gear worked to push back against demonstrators with tear gas and flash-bang explosives. Amid reports that people were driving into Reno from outside the area, authorities moved to shut down freeways and “shut down every entry into the city of Reno,” said Soto, who is transitioning out of the post to city manager.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office reported 23 arrests — 16 from Reno, four from neighboring Sparks, one from Fallon, and one each from the California towns of Truckee and Anderson. Most were charged with trespassing and/or resisting an officer.

Acting Reno Police Chief Tom Robinson, Soto’s successor, gave a slightly different count. He said city police logged 21 arrests for “mostly minor offenses” including unlawful assembly, violating the curfew and obstructing a police officer. Twelve of those arrested claimed to be from Reno but did not have documentation to prove it.

“We have a lot of undercover assets out last night following crowds, and they observed a lot of California license plates from a lot of these individuals,” Robinson said. “And they seemed pretty organized, parking in the same locations and parking lots, full of California license plates.”

The city’s curfew was lifted at 6 a.m. Sunday, but officials said it could be reimposed at any time.

“If we get crowds gathering and the behavior of the crowd matches what we saw last night, we’ll enact it immediately,” Robinson said.

“What happened last night cannot happen again,” Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam in a statement issued shortly before 8 a.m. Sunday.

“These are challenging times and I understand there are people in our community who do not feel heard or seen,” Balaam said. “Let me tell these family members — I see you, I hear you and I will continue to listen. But we must listen to each other peacefully and respectfully. I implore Washoe County to not tolerate the violence we witnessed last night.”

Contact Capital Bureau reporter Bill Dentzer at bdentzer@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DentzerNews on Twitter. Contact Capital Bureau Chief Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Black Lives Matter protest chaotic, police use tear gas in downtown Las Vegas
Black Lives Matter protest chaotic, police use tear gas in downtown Las Vegas
2
2 photojournalists, including Review-Journal staffer, arrested covering George Floyd protest
2 photojournalists, including Review-Journal staffer, arrested covering George Floyd protest
3
Thermal cameras latest ‘eyes in the sky’ at Las Vegas casinos
Thermal cameras latest ‘eyes in the sky’ at Las Vegas casinos
4
National Guard sent to Reno after looting, City Hall damaged
National Guard sent to Reno after looting, City Hall damaged
5
George Floyd protest on Strip results in 2 injured officers, multiple arrests
George Floyd protest on Strip results in 2 injured officers, multiple arrests
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Local Videos
Fremont Street Experience is counting down to reopening - Video
A countdown clock is running for the reopening of the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Friday afternoon, May 29, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CrossFit Apollo reopens after COVID-19 shutdown - Video
CrossFit Apollo gym co-owner and a member talk about their first day back, Friday, May 29, 2020, after gyms and fitness centers were closed during the coronavirus shutdown. (Glenn Puit and Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gym owner Rob Martinez talks about reopening.
Rob Martinez, owner of The Gym Las Vegas, talks about reopening his gym under Phase Two of Nevada's reopening plan. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas gyms reopen.
Desiree Ford talks about getting back to the gym after Nevada moves into Phase Two of its reopening plan. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CrossFit gym reopens
Chad Cole, co-owner of CrossFit Apollo, talks about the reopening of his gym as Nevada moves into Phase Two. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Train carrying decommissioned nuclear reactor passes through Las Vegas - VIDEO
The train carrying a decommissioned nuclear reactor vessel from Southern California is passing through Las Vegas on Thursday afternoon. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MountainView Hospital protest
Nurses at MountainView Hospital in Las Vegas hold a protest Thursday morning over what they say are planned layoffs and pay cuts by the hospital’s owner, HCA Healthcare. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
COVID-19 testing site moves to UNLV Tropicana parking garage - Video
New Clark County COVID-19 testing site at UNLV Tropicana Avenue parking garage opens Wednesday and includes pediatric and walk-up testing. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Motorcyclist killed in crash in southwest Las Vegas - Video
Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Travis Smaka confirmed a motorcyclist was killed in a crash with another vehicle at Durango Drive and the 215 Beltway just before 9 a.m., Monday, May 25, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas man runs 100-mile marathon for veterans on Memorial Day - Video
Pete Madredes ran a 100-mile marathon at Exploration Peak Park in Las Vegas to raise money for Mission 22, a nonprofit that supports veterans with mental illness. He started Sunday morning, May 24, and ended Memorial Day morning. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Neon Museum reopens after coronavirus shutdown - Video
The Neon Museum reopened Friday night, May 22, after it shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Working at home with kids
Educators Jessica Houchins and Christopher Houchins discuss their work life merged with their parenting life during quarantine, at their home in Henderson on Thursday, May 14, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
6.5 earthquake in western Nevada - Video
A 6.5-magnitude earthquake damaged U.S. Highway 95, which was closed west of Tonopah near Coaldale, on Friday, May 15, 2020. (Nye County Sheriff's Department)
Southern Nevada Health District discusses contact tracing
Devin Raman, senior disease investigator at SNHD, explains how contact tracing works, noting how local clusters of disease are tracked.
Cowabunga Bay Prepares For Patrons
The management and staff at Cowabunga Bay in hopes of opening soon are implementing coronavirus safety measures to ensure patrons are happy and safe.
Pickleball courts coming to Sunset Park - Video
Clark County officials broke ground Tuesday on a championship pickleball tournament complex at Sunset Park, expected to open by next spring. (Clark County)
Great-grandmother meets great-granddaughter through window
A global pandemic couldn't keep June Watkins from meeting her 1-month-old great-granddaughter, even if it had to be through a window. Christie Jensen, the baby's mother, brought together four generations of women with her mother, DeeDee Jensen, when they brought the baby to meet Watkins for the first time ahead of Mother's Day on Sunday.
Firefighters deliver free pizza to coronavirus testers - VIDEO
The Professional Firefighters of Nevada delivered free pizza and soft drinks to Nevada National Guard members and health care workers who are performing COVID-19 testing at the UNLV School of Medicine. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police investigate fatal crash - VIDEO
One person died at University Medical Center after a two-vehicle crash at West Russell and South Fort Apache roads, Thursday morning, May 7. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Southern Nevada Health District COVID-19 update
Southern Nevada Health District staff conduct a video briefing to provide updates about the public health agency’s COVID-19 response in Clark County.
Greg Zanis, the cross maker, has died - VIDEO
Greg Zanis was the Illinois carpenter who built and erected the 58 simple white crosses in the shadow of the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign that turned into a focal point for a city’s grief after the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting in 2017. He died on Monday, May 4, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Seniors, people with disabilities getting special shopping hour at Costco - VIDEO
Costco will implement new rules Monday that, in addition to requiring face masks, will allow seniors 60 and older to shop from 9-10 a.m. weekdays. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson Coalition for Responsible Government protest
Henderson Coalition for Responsible Government protest. (Julie Wootton-Greener/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Desert Oasis students celebrate senior prom with parade - VIDEO
Desert Oasis High School’s senior prom was supposed to be held Saturday, but it was canceled when schools statewide were closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson winery reacts to Sisolak's economic plan - VIDEO
Governor Sisolak's reopening plan is easier said than done for the only winery in Clark County. Grape Expectations is trying to figure out how to open up shop when they are three businesses in one. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Locals rush to reopened tennis courts
Daniel Nunez and Sarah Germain made immediate plans to go to their local tennis court, Darling Tennis Center, when they received an email that the facility would open on May 1.
Allegiant Air employees deliver snacks and drinks to food pantry - VIDEO
Allegiant Air donated food items to the Vegas Community Pantry in Las Vegas. The snack and drinks are commissary items that Allegiant planned to serve to passengers who were flying to Las Vegas for March Madness. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Health care workers protest over unsafe working conditions - VIDEO
Healthcare workers from Service Employees International Union (SEIU) gather at Southern Hills Hospital to protest unsafe working conditions at Las Vegas HCA-affiliated hospitals and demand that OSHA intervene. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
COVID-19 Q&A - VIDEO
You had questions, and we've got the answers! Renee Summerour sits down with Dr. Brian Labus, epidemiologist with the UNLV School of Public Health and member of the governor's medical advisory team, and RJ health reporter Mary Hynes to answer viewer questions regarding the coronavirus spread in Nevada. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal) THIS WEEK WE COVERED A LOT OF TOPICS: 1. POSTPONED MEDICAL/DENTAL PROCEDURES 2. GOV. SISOLASK ANNOUNCES TO EXTEND STAY-AT-HOME ORDER 3. THIS THE STAY AT HOME ORDER PART OF THE "ROAD TO RECOVERY PLAN"? 4. WILL THERE BE A MASK REQUIREMENT STATEWIDE? 5. DOES WEATHER PLAN A ROLE IN THE SPREAD OF COVID-19? 6. WHERE IS NEVADA THIS WEEK ON ANTIBODY TESTING? 7. MYTH: AIR CONDITIONER CAN CAUSE CORONAVIRUS 8. IS IT SAFE TO GO BACK OUTSIDE? BEACHES? HIKING? ETC?
Fire at strip mall in east Las Vegas - VIDEO
Firefighters battle a blaze at Nellis Plaza at 1000 N. Nellis Blvd. in east Las Vegas, Wednesday, April 29, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas City Hall marks Israeli Independence Day - VIDEO
Las Vegas City Hall’s lights turned blue and white Tuesday night to mark Israel’s 72nd Independence Day. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lines move quickly through CCSD food distribution sites - VIDEO
Individuals pick up packaged meals from Clark County School District food distribution sites on Tuesday morning, April 28, 2020: Basic Academy of International Studies in Henderson and Kelly Elementary School in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Neighborhood rallies behind grad amid the coronavirus lockdown
Riley Lynn Thacker's mom put a sign in their yard to congratulate her daughter completing her senior year and neighbors followed suit. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST