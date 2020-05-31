Sisolak sends National Guard to Reno after City Hall breached

Reno’s police chief said the Nevada National Guard is en route to downtown Reno after protests there turned violent Saturday, according to a report. Gov. Steve Sisolak tweeted he activated the Nevada National Guard to protect government.

RENO — Reno’s police chief said the Nevada National Guard is en route to downtown Reno after protests there turned violent Saturday, according to a report.

Gov. Steve Sisolak tweeted he activated the Nevada National Guard to protect government.

City officials in Reno had instituted an immediate mandatory curfew Saturday night after protesters broke windows at City Hall and set fires.

Sisolak said Washoe County is on curfew until 7 a.m.

Police fired tear gas into the building, and the Reno Gazette Journal reported a SWAT team arrived to help disperse the crowd. The fires were extinguished.

#Reno City Hall windows and doors being broken by rocks, baseball bats and skateboards pic.twitter.com/r2WA9ZmsQx — Lucia Starbuck (@luciastarbuck) May 31, 2020

In announcing the curfew in a statement, city officials asked residents to avoid the downtown area, where a “heavy police presence” would be in force overnight.

The curfew follows a rally held earlier in the day to protest the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air.

Organizers said more than 600 people attended the rally, which began at City Plaza.

Police estimate the crowd grew to more than 1,000 people as protesters marched to the federal courthouse and then downtown.