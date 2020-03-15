Sisolak to announce ‘proactive steps’ on Nevada schools for coronavirus

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus F. Jara is also scheduled to attend. Two school unions have asked the district to close over coronavirus concerns.

Gov. Steve Sisolak announces a state of emergency at the Sawyer Building in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 12, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Gov. Steve Sisolak has scheduled a press conference at 3 p.m. Sunday to announce “proactive steps” the state and schools districts are taking to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19 on K-12 schools.

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus F. Jara is also scheduled to attend the briefing at the Sawyer Building in Las Vegas. Two school unions have asked the district to close over coronavirus concerns.

Schools in Washoe County, the state’s second largest district, went on scheduled spring break Friday for two weeks.

New York City, the largest school district in the nation, announced Sunday that it would close. Clark County is the fifth largest and the only district in the top five thus far not to close.

About a dozen states already have ordered the closure of all schools.

In acknowledgement of the risk of contagion from the coronavirus, the briefing advisory notes that attending press “will be REQUIRED to set up their cameras 6 feet apart.”

Sisolak’s briefing will be livestreamed at reviewjournal.com.

