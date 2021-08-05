Sisolak to announce winners of 5th ‘Vax Nevada Days’ raffle Thursday

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak is expected to announce another round of winners Thursday evening in a raffle for vaccinated Nevadans.

"Vax Nevada Days" is a public health initiative announced in June by Gov. Steve Sisolak. The program will automatically enter Nevadans who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine into a weekly drawing that offers $5 million in cash and prizes, including a $1 million grand prize. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Gov. Steve Sisolak is expected to announce another round of winners Thursday evening in a raffle for vaccinated Nevadans.

“Vax Nevada Days” winners will be named at 6 p.m. every Thursday through Aug. 26, when the winner of the $1 million grand prize will be announced.

Thursday’s raffle will be the fifth such event. Last week, a Henderson woman won $250,000.

Vaccinated Nevada residents are automatically included in the raffle, state officials have said. Although most residents won’t win a prize, Sisolak has said, “Every person is a winner if they get vaccinated.”

A total of $5 million will be given away to an estimated 2,000 residents.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.