Sisolak to deliver update on COVID-19 response — LIVESTREAM

Gov. Steve Sisolak will hold a news conference at 5:15 p.m. on Facebook to discuss the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a press conference to announce the closure of all non-essential businesses state wide to combat the spread of the coronavirus on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at the Grant Sawyer State Office Building, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday signed a new order banning any gathering of 10 or more people in Nevada in another step the state has taken to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

The governor made the announcement in a press conference carried on his Facebook page.

There have been 278 positive coronavirus cases reported in Nevada, with six deaths as of Tuesday. Sisolak in recent weeks has ordered the closure of all K-12 schools in the state as well as a 30-day closure of the state’s casinos and nonessential businesses like gyms, hair salons and more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Capital Bureau Chief Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.