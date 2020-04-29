Sisolak to reveal ‘Roadmap to Recovery’ for Nevada on Thursday

Gov. Steve Sisolak said on Twitter Tuesday that he plans to announce a “Roadmap to Recovery” plan on Thursday, the final day of his declaration of emergency related to the coronavirus.

Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a press conference to update Nevada citizens about the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday, April 21, 2019, in Carson City. (Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

CARSON CITY — Gov. Steve Sisolak teased out on Twitter Tuesday that he would announce a “Roadmap to Recovery” plan for Nevada on Thursday, the day that a series of his directives on social distancing, businesses closures and other COVID-19 related restricitons are set to expire.

Ahead of that, he announced he would have “big announcements” for the state “every day this week.” But he offered no details.

I will be presenting this plan on Thursday, but there will be many more announcements between now and then. I look forward to this next phase in the battle against COVID19 — one that will be federally supported, state managed, & locally executed — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) April 28, 2020

“I am able to make announcements this week because so many of you have stayed home for Nevada and helped flatten the curve against #COVID19,” the governor said in a follow-up tweet. And he promised “many more announcements” ahead of his Thursday unveiling.

“I look forward to this next phase in the battle against COVID-19 — one that will be federally supported, state managed, & locally executed,” Sisolak said.

Last week, Sisolak announced at a news conference that the state would begin a phased-in recovery, but only after medical metrics indicated a downward trend in coronavirus cases. He said then that the state was at “phase zero” of his plan.

Since then, he’s come under increasing pressure to provide a concrete plan to reopen the state’s businesses that have been shuttered as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. He’s resisted giving a firm date for reopening, however, saying his focus is on preventing as many people from catching the coronavirus as possible.

The governor announced Monday that Nevada would join four other Western states that are coordinating as they relax COVID-19 restrictions and reopen businesses.

