Sisolak to speak on housing stability

Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a press conference to announce the closure of all non-essential businesses state wide to combat the spread of the coronavirus on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at the Grant Sawyer State Office Building, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak is expected to speak Sunday afternoon about housing stability, joined by Attorney General Aaron Ford and state Treasurer Zach Conine.

The announcement comes after two days after Sisolak told the Review-Journal that housing relief was already being prepared by various state officials.

“People have been out of work for a couple of weeks now,” Sisolak said in a phone interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “We need to give them some sense of security.”

In Las Vegas some local renters still fear evictions, based on notes posted by building management.

The announcement will come after the state’s official COVID-19 caseload swelled to 738 Sunday with 14 deaths, and Washoe County registered its first death from the illness. In an afternoon briefing Sunday, Reno police also said one patrol officer had tested positive. The unidentified officer began experiencing symptoms on March 21, contacted the Health District and started home quarantine. The officer’s test came back positive Saturday.

Washoe County also reported 14 new cases Sunday for a total of 99 active and eight recovered. The county’s first death from the disease was a man in his 40s and was under investigation. It was not known if underlying health conditions were a factor in the death.

