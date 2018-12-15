Sisolak will retain two Sandoval appointees in state roles

Governor-elect Steve Sisolak’s transition team announced that Bradley Crowell, director of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, and Tony Wasley, director of the Nevada Department of Wildlife, will remain in their current roles under the new administration.

At least two current department heads appointed by outgoing Gov. Brian Sandoval will be staying on board under incoming Governor-elect Steve Sisolak.

Sisolak’s transition team announced that Bradley Crowell, director of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, and Tony Wasley, director of the Nevada Department of Wildlife, will remain in their current roles under the new administration.

“I have been impressed with Director Wasley’s level of commitment to serving our state as the head of the Department of Wildlife. And Director Crowell’s leadership at the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has been a testament to his dedication and expertise when it comes to land use and the environment,” Sisolak, a Democrat, said in a statement.

Sandoval, a Republican, appointed Wasley to lead NDOW in 2013. Wasley previously worked as a mule deer wildlife staff specialist for the department and as an area biologist in the game division.

Crowell, a Carson City native, was appointed by Sandoval in 2016. He was a former staffer for U.S. Sen. Richard Bryan. He also worked for the Natural Resources Defense Council and served as assistant secretary for congressional and intergovernmental affairs for the U.S. Department of Energy.

“Governor Sandoval was pleased to appoint both Director Wasley and Director Crowell to their respective positions and appreciates that Governor-elect Sisolak has seen fit to retain them and their issue expertise,” Sandoval spokeswoman Mary-Sarah Kinner said.

Contact Capital Bureau Chief Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3820. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.