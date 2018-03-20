Slot jackpot of $1.3 million won at Northern Nevada casino

A visitor to the MontBleu casino in Northern Nevada recently won an IGT jackpot valued at about $1.3 million.

IGT's 25-cent progressive "Wheel of Fortune" game. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A visitor to the MontBleu casino in Northern Nevada recently won an IGT jackpot valued at about $1.3 million.

The winner made a $2 wager on the three-reel, one-line Wheel of Fortune 5X Pay machine on March 10 to win the prize, an IGT spokeswoman said in an email.

The spokeswoman also said the winner elected to remain anonymous. But Sadina Corea, a slot supervisor at the hotel, described the winner as a “regular player.”

The jackpot for the game was reset at $1 million.

IGT progressive jackpots typically offer a lump sum payment less than the actual jackpot or they can be paid out in annual installments over a number of years.

MontBleu is in Stateline, one block from Lake Tahoe, and is owned by Tropicana Entertainment. It was formerly known as Caesars Tahoe and rebranded as MontBleu in 2006.

Contact Daniel Behringer at dbehringer@reviewjournal.com or (702) 383-0296. Follow @DanBehringer221 on Twitter