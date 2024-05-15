Small fire hits iconic Nevada casino

The shuttered Colorado Belle is a hotel-casino on the Colorado River in Laughlin.

A small fire burned inside a Laughlin casino Tuesday. No injuries were reported.

The Clark County Fire Department responded to a “report of a fire in room 4229” at 12:56 p.m. on the fourth floor of the shuttered Colorado Belle, an iconic hotel-casino on the Colorado River in Laughlin.

In a statement, the department said when firefighters arrived, “there was a haze in the hallway on their way to room 4229. When they opened the door, smoke was banked down to the floor. The crew located the source of the smoke. It was coming from the bathroom exhaust fan whose motor had burned up. The crew extinguished the smoldering fire. … Damage was isolated to the bathroom fan.”

The department said “no one has been in the hotel and is under surveillance.”

In May 2020, casino operator Golden Entertainment Inc. closed the Colorado Belle during the coronavirus pandemic. The 1,168-room hotel remains closed.

Contact Mark Davis at mdavis@reviewjournal.com.