Small plane crashes, burns on US 95 northwest of Las Vegas

The aircraft struck the highway median near Lee Canyon Road and caught on fire after the pilot walked away from the crash, forcing closure of the highway in both directions.

Nye County officials respond to a "downed aircraft" on U.S. Highway 95 on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (Nye County Sheriffs Office)

A small plane crashed on U.S. Highway 95 and caught on fire Wednesday morning northwest of the Las Vegas Valley, forcing closure of the highway in both directions, officials said.

The single-engine plane struck the highway median just past the Nye County border, west of Indian Springs near Mercury, Department of Transportation spokeswoman Adrienne Packer said. The pilot walked away from the crash and the plane caught on fire.

The Lancair IV plane landed on the highway at about 9:10 a.m., according to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration. Only the pilot was on board and no injuries were reported, it said.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office posted on Twitter that deputies had responded to a “downed aircraft.” Pictures from the sheriff’s office showed smoke billowing from the site.

The highway was closed in both directions from Mercury to the Clark County line, Parker said. It was not immediately clear how long the highway would remain closed.

The pilot “is declining medical” attention, the sheriff’s office said.

Further information was not immediately available.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

