Small plane crashes into Lake Mead; 2 uninjured

A Cessna 182 plane en route to North Las Vegas airport landed in Lake Mead near Boulder City.

A small plane crashed into Lake Mead on Saturday, and both people on board were found unhurt on the shore, officials said.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a single engine Cessna 182 landed in Lake Mead near Boulder City at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

The plane had taken off from Grand Canyon Airport in Tusayan, Arizona, and was headed to North Las Vegas Airport when the two people on board reported mechanical issues, according to the Lake Mead public affairs office.

When radar contact with the aircraft was lost in the Virgin Basin area of Lake Mead, National Park Service rescue boats and a Metropolitan Police Department helicopter responded, according to a statement from the public affairs office.

“Both occupants of the aircraft were spotted on the shore by the air rescue personnel,” the statement read.

An investigation into the crash will be done by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board, which will lead the investigation, the FAA said.

