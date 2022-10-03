86°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
oct-1
jeff_german
Local Nevada

Small plane crashes into Lake Mead; 2 uninjured

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 2, 2022 - 7:02 pm
 
Updated October 2, 2022 - 7:34 pm
FILE - People hang out at Swim Beach, along the Boulder Basin and Boulder Beach area, at Lake M ...
FILE - People hang out at Swim Beach, along the Boulder Basin and Boulder Beach area, at Lake Mead National Recreation Area. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A small plane crashed into Lake Mead on Saturday, and both people on board were found unhurt on the shore, officials said.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a single engine Cessna 182 landed in Lake Mead near Boulder City at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

The plane had taken off from Grand Canyon Airport in Tusayan, Arizona, and was headed to North Las Vegas Airport when the two people on board reported mechanical issues, according to the Lake Mead public affairs office.

When radar contact with the aircraft was lost in the Virgin Basin area of Lake Mead, National Park Service rescue boats and a Metropolitan Police Department helicopter responded, according to a statement from the public affairs office.

“Both occupants of the aircraft were spotted on the shore by the air rescue personnel,” the statement read.

An investigation into the crash will be done by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board, which will lead the investigation, the FAA said.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com or 561-324-6421. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Henderson police respond to altercation involving several people
Henderson police respond to altercation involving several people
2
Kids cause school bus delay, which prompts mom to beat driver, police say
Kids cause school bus delay, which prompts mom to beat driver, police say
3
EDITORIAL: Global warming alarmists fight effort to lower temperatures
EDITORIAL: Global warming alarmists fight effort to lower temperatures
4
Six projects in the pipeline, Station Casinos ‘very bullish’ on Las Vegas
Six projects in the pipeline, Station Casinos ‘very bullish’ on Las Vegas
5
Raiders fans should brace for heavier-than-usual traffic Sunday
Raiders fans should brace for heavier-than-usual traffic Sunday
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
45-year-old Anthony John Graziano (Courtesy of City of Fontana Police Department via AP)
Fatal shootout leads to traffic delays on I-15 in California
The Associated Press

An abducted 15-year-old girl and her father — a fugitive wanted in the death of the teen’s mother — were both killed amid a shootout with law enforcement Tuesday on a highway in California’s high desert, authorities said.