Small plane crashes south of Las Vegas; I-15 lanes closed

It wasn’t clear how many people were aboard the unknown aircraft, which crashed just after 9:20 p.m. near Interstate 15 and state Route 161 in Jean, the Metropolitan Police Department posted on social media. The Clark County Fire Department announced that first arriving crews reported a possible fatality.

The plane was downed between I-15 northbound and Las Vegas Boulevard South, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol. Trooper Jason Buratczuk said the northbound lanes were temporarily closed near Jean but they are expected to reopen shortly as the crash had no “direct impact” to the interstate.

The plane’s origin and destination weren’t clear.

Jean is about 30 miles south of Las Vegas.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

